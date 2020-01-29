Former ‘Bow Zach Buscher relishes brief trip back to Hawaii for Concordia Irvine

Zach Buscher thought he was done playing college basketball after the 2017-2018 season after his redshirt junior season at the University of Hawaii.

But a year away from the game was a year too much, especially with a year left of eligibility. This season, Buscher is back from his basketball hiatus as a grad transfer at Concordia Irvine, a Division II Pacific West school.

“I ended up taking a year off from school and stayed at home, worked for my dad,” the 2014 ‘Iolani alum said. “I missed the game, ended up having a year of eligibility left and had an opportunity to come to Concordia.”

This past weekend, the Eagles made a road trip down to Oahu for a pair of games against Chaminade and Hawaii Pacific. They went 2-0 during that stretch — a 61-59 win over the Silverswords on Saturday and McCabe Gym and a 67-58 victory over the Sharks at the old St. Francis Gym, now known as the Shark Tank. Because of the timing of the road trip, he was also able to partake in UH’s 100 anniversary festivities when the Rainbow Warriors played UC Davis on Saturday.

Buscher was part of the ‘Bows basketball program from 2014 to 2018, including the 2015-2016 NCAA tournament team that got the UH men their first win in program history.

“It’s great. It worked out perfectly. Getting to home and play, it was the 100th anniversary of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, got to go home to that after our game versus Chaminade, a little bit of everything,” he said. “My family’s here to see everyone so it’s awesome. Great experience for me.”

Buscher was inactive against the Silverswords but played five minutes against the Sharks, logging three rebounds. After the game, he was able to see his family in the crowd, but had to say goodbye quickly.

“It’s tough,” he said. “We actually gotta leave in about seven minutes, we got a flight to catch tonight so we don’t even get to stay the night but I wish I could stay longer but I’ll be back soon.”