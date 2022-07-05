Former University of Hawaii standout guard Phil Handy has led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 2-0 start as the team’s NBA Summer League head coach.

With Handy at the helm, the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 100-66 on Saturday and the Golden State Warriors 100-77 on Sunday.

Handy was recently retained as an assistant by new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. Handy is currently in his second stint with the Lakers, which started in 2019 following an NBA title run with the Toronto Raptors.

The Lakers close out the California Classic in San Francisco on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is set for 11:30 a.m. HST on ESPN.

Following the California Classic, new Lakers assistant Jordan Ott will lead the team when they finish out the Summer League in Las Vegas.

Handy, who played for UH from 1993 to 1995, has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2011.