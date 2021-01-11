Former Big Leaguer Kila Ka’aihue joins University of Hawai’i Baseball Coaching Staff

ANAHEIM, CA – MAY 15: Kila Ka’aihue #25 of the Oakland Athletics bats against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 15, 2012 in Anaheim, California. The Angels beat the Athletics 4-0. (Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images)

Hawai’i baseball head coach Mike Trapasso added MLB experience to his coaching staff with the addition of Kila Ka’aihue as a volunteer assistant for the 2021 season.

“We’re excited to have Kila join our staff,” Trapasso said. “He brings a wealth of experience to pass onto our players. And having received his degree from UH, after a lengthy professional career, is extremely admirable.”

Ka’aihue joins the staff after coaching at Kaiser High in Hawaii Kai for the past four seasons (2017-20) and 14 total professional seasons in MLB, Japan and MiLB. At Kaiser, Ka’aihue led the Cougars to three winning seasons including finishing second in the Division I – East league in 2019.

The 2002 ‘Iolani graduate was drafted in the 15th round straight out of high school by the Kansas City Royals. The slugger spent four seasons in the Big Leagues and 14 total seasons in professional baseball. Ka’aihue finished his playing career in Japan with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in 2013-14.

Ka’aihue finished his MLB career with 15 home runs, 19 doubles and 46 RBI and played primarily first base and designated hitter in his 126 career games. Ka’aihue made his debut for the Kansas City Royals in 2008 and played three total seasons with the Royals before playing the 2012 season with Oakland.

Ka’aihue’s younger sister, Elizabeth, was a Rainbow Wahine volleyball player from 2007-10 who helped guide the Wahine to the NCAA Final Four in 2009. Ka’aihue’s brother, Kala, played seven seasons in the minor leagues.

Following his professional career, Ka’aihue enrolled at UHM and completed his degree in accounting in May 2020.