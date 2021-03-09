Former Big Leaguer, first year ‘Bows assistant Kila Ka’aihue providing ‘immediate impact’ for Rainbow Warrior Baseball

Coming off of a four game sweep of Hawaii Pacific, the University of Hawaii baseball team continues their three week homestand this weekend with four games against UH Hilo at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors (5-2) reached double digits in hits and runs scored in all four of their games against the Sharks. The offensive attack piled on 14 more hits Sunday, out-hitting the sharks 58-26 and outscoring the Sharks 46-6 over the weekend.

According to head coach Mike Trapasso, one of the key additions in the offseason has been assistant coach Kila Ka’aihue. The ‘Iolani graduate joined the staff after coaching at Kaiser High in Hawaii Kai for the past four seasons (2017-20) and 14 total professional seasons in MLB, Japan and MiLB.

“I think coach Kila has benefited all of our guys. He brings a wealth of experience, he’s had an immediate impact I think just with the way he goes about his business,” said UH head coach Mike Trapasso. “He’s been where all of our players are striving to be, and not just as a 14 year professional career but also a number of those years in the major leagues.”

At Kaiser, Ka’aihue led the Cougars to three winning seasons including finishing second in the Division I – East league in 2019.

Drafted out of high school by the Kansas City Royals in 2002, the slugger spent four seasons in the Big Leagues and 14 total seasons in professional baseball. Ka’aihue finished his playing career in Japan with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in 2013-14.

Ka’aihue finished his MLB career with 15 home runs, 19 doubles and 46 RBI and played primarily first base and designated hitter in his 126 career games. Ka’aihue made his debut for the Kansas City Royals in 2008 and played three total seasons with the Royals before playing the 2012 season with Oakland.

“What he brings with instant credibility is impactful but his knowledge and his teaching ability has I think had an impact. It’s been really fun to watch him and the players get to know each other and we couldn’t be happier and more blessed to have him as part of our staff.”

Kila Ka’aihue

The Rainbow Warriors will take on UH-Hilo on Friday at LMS for the first game of a four-game series. That series will be the last weekend before the Bows start up their conference slate. First pitch on Friday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. HST. All four games against the Vulcans will be televised on Spectrum Sports. And fan attendance is still not allowed at Les Murakami Stadium due to city and county guidelines.