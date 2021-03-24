Former Bellator champ, Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane returns to grappling roots, facing UFC’s Jessica Eye at Submission Underground 21 this weekend

Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is entering the cage this week but she won’t be making her 13th appearance of her mixed martial arts career.

The former Bellator champion will be facing off against UFC veteran Jessica Eye in a high profile grappling match on the main card of Submission Underground 21.

“I’m so excited because, the last time I competed was back in 2017 and it’s because shortly after the EBI tournament I won the Bellator belt,” Macfarlane told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “It was my own thing. It’s wasn’t Bellator’s rule. It wasn’t my coaches rule. It was just my own thing. I was like I don’t want to possibly risk getting hurt competing outside of MMA, so as long as I hold the belt, that was what I was going to focus on. That’s all I’m going to do. Now, that I don’t have the belt, I can do jiu-jitsu again.”

A return to grappling is a return to Macfarlane’s roots. The Punahou graduate started wrestling as a child in Honolulu and went on to win the 155-pound Hawaii High School Athletics Associate State Championship in 2009.

“I started in wrestling. That was my foundation. Naturally, I gravitated towards the jiu-jitsu and grappling side of MMA. The thing I love about submission underground, Chael Sonnen’s promotion, is that it is in a cage. It’s cool because you can use the cage. If you guys end up running into the cage it doesn’t just stop. It almost has that MMA element to it. It’s also cool. He really likes to get MMA fighters on the card which I think is awesome and nice for me to dip my toes back in. Again I’m super excited to return to my roots of wrestling, but I’m also grateful that it is in the cage. It’s almost like a security blanket. I have the cage there.”

Macfarlane’s last experience of competition came back in December when she lost to Juliana Velasquez by unanimous decision at Bellator 254. The loss was the first in the 12 fight career of Macfarlane who previously defended the Bellator flyweight title four times.

“The best part about this, is that there is no weight class. We don’t have to weigh in. It’s just open weight. It’s hands down the best thing. I’m just eating this home baked bread from Jason’s Sensational Foods. Which I normally get to do right week. I’m usually miserable and cutting weight, so this is really cool that I don’t have to cut weight. Also, this is for fun. Of course, it’s a competition and we’re going to go in there and there kind of is a lot at stake. I’m going up against a UFC fighter. A veteran at that. A pioneer of the sport, so it’s kind of cool – promotion vs promotion. She has a big name Jessica Aye. I’m actually a huge fan of her so when they offered me that match I was like yay! There is a lot at stake but it is for fun there’s not too much pressure as there would be in a real fight and the best part about it is I don’t have to cut weight.”

Although Macfarlane considers the bout to be ‘fun’ and far less pressure than an MMA bout, she doesn’t ignore the fact that she will be competing against the eighth ranked flyweight in the UFC. A former title contender that provides an opportunity to earn bragging rights amid never ending comparisons and measuring up between Bellator and UFC competitors.

“Of course there is. Even though this is for fun, of course, I want to win. I want to show everybody that I can compete with UFC girls whether it’s in jiujitsu or in MMA or in boxing. I’ve always wanted to do a crossover boxing fight. There’s a lot to prove, but at the same time I’m trying not to put too much pressure on the fight at all or the match. I hate calling it fights because I’m like it’s not a fight, it’s a match. Again, it was just a perfect opportunity to stay relatively active while I wait for an MMA fight to come around and go against a great competitor. Like you said, she’s ranked number-8. We’re in the same division for MMA, so it’s kind of cool to test myself from a different organization.”

The main card of Submission Underground 21 is scheduled to start at 12:00pm HST and will be streamed with a subscription to UFC Fight Pass.

“You know, I always appreciate to the fullest the support I get from Hawai’i and the islands. I can feel it. If everyone is tuning in I can totally feel the energy. If you guys want a little preview at future instructors at 10th Planet O’ahu coming up then you might want to tune in to this card.”