Former Azusa Pacific standout Quentin Frazier hoping to inspire others as the D2 transfer is enjoying breakout season for the ‘Bows

At this time last week, University of Hawaii senior linebacker Quentin Frazier was on crutches after spraining his ankle days earlier leading most players and coaches to think that he would be unavailable for their game against New Mexico.

“I never thought he would play at all. Tough kid. I’ve been so impressed with him,” said head coach Todd Graham this week.

Well, not only was he available, but he was unstoppable. Frazier totaled nine tackles, two behind the line of scrimmage and even snagged a game sealing interception late in the fourth quarter to cap Hawaii’s 39-33 win over the Lobos.

“I’ve never seen many kids do that. Have a sprained ankle on Wednesday and play and play like he did on Saturday. He earned, after the game he was the one that busted the rock and man, he earned the respect of I know of this coach and this football team on Saturday big time,” added Graham.

It appears that Frazier is making a habit of proving people wrong. When Graham hired Victor Santa Cruz to be the defensive coordinator, the former Azusa Pacific head coach requested that the program offer a spot to one of his former defensive backs for the Cougars. That suggestion was not initially welcomed with open arms.

“When Victor came to me and said coach, there’s this kid that played with me at Azusa Pacific, I think he can help us, and I said, well Victor, we’re not playing division two level. We are playing division one,” Graham said with a smile. “I have to give all the credit to Victor on that, but again, I did hire Victor. So, I guess I get some of the credit.”

Frazier played for three years at APU, appearing in 33 consecutive games for the Cougars, recording 155 tackles, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and 20 passes defended for his career. A two-time all-conference selection and an all-region pick in 2018, he helped Azusa Pacific to a conference title in 2018 and off the field was a two-time Academic All-American. It wasn’t clear at first how significant of a role that Frazier would play in the leap from D-2 past the FCS level and into the FBS but after quickly earning a starting role as an outside linebacker it became very evident. Frazier has already posted 22 tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss, a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, and interception.

“People have seen my journey. Seen what I have done and could use that as some inspiration for their own dreams or goals,” said Frazier. “It’s just about pursuing what you feel God puts on your heart and that’s something I felt like I did, and when you have something in mind you just got to have the mentality that you’re going to do whatever it takes. You’re going to sacrifice to achieve that and I feel like looking at my past and my journey that it’s pretty much portrayed in that.”

“I can tell you this, I haven’t coached at a place that Quentin Frazier wouldn’t play for me. He’s a pretty good player,” added Graham who has coached at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh, and Arizona State previously. “I think he’s a really good player. He’s savvy, he’s smart. He’s a one of those kids that is a constant student of the game. So impressed with him. So proud of what he has done to this point.”

Frazier and the Rainbow Warriors will play its third road game in four weeks when it travels to southern California to face San Diego State on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00am HST and will be televised on pay-per-view.