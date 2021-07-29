Former Australian National Team shooting coach Brad Davidson joins University of Hawai’i Basketball coaching staff

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team added another member to its coaching staff on Thursday as head coach Eran Ganot announced the hiring of Brad Davidson as an assistant coach.

A native of Mullumbimby, New South Wales, Australia, Davidson, spent the last three seasons at South Dakota. Prior to his time with the Coyotes he spent two seasons at North Dakota and is a former shooting coach for the Australian National Basketball team. During that time he built a relationship with Ganot who is known to recruit Australia.

“Coach Ganot is a really big factor in me coming here. We’ve known each other for a long time now from even when I was back in Australia so we formed a really good relationship over time and we actually talked about doing this before,” Davidson told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “When this opportunity came up it felt like the right time. Obviously, the island and having that life experience and I had the opportunity to be on the other end as an away team coach here and it’s such a great environment to be in and I’m really looking forward to that.”

Davidson’s ties to Australia basketball certainly is viewed as a recruiting benefit for the Rainbow Warriors but according to the former professional player who totaled 13 seasons in the National Basketball League, the top division in Australia, he intends to bring much more than X’s and O’s to Manoa.

“I’ve had a long playing career, I feel like I can relate to somebody that is on the bench and struggling at the start of the season. I’ve pretty much gone through everything in my career as being a starter and falling out of the rotation, being out of the rotation and coming into it. I feel like I can connect with the guys along with the emotions that they go through. It’s a long season and people doubt themselves and being able to instill some confidence in the guys to just keep working and get the best out of it and really enjoy it because that’s the biggest part of what they should be trying to do here. When you enjoy it you usually end up getting the best out of yourself.”

Davidson ranks as one of the all-time best shooters with a 40.1 percent career mark from long range. He made more than 600 3-point baskets for five teams from 1997-2009. In 2014 he was named the National Shooting Coach and Talent Identification Manager for Basketball Australia where his three years with the program was headlined by a semifinal appearance in the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

“I’ve been fortunate that basketball has taken me all over the world. I’m really looking forward to this time here at Hawaii. I’m really looking forward to getting on the court with the guys.”