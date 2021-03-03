Former Auburn receiver, Florida State graduate assistant Marcus Davis expected to be new WR coach for Rainbow Warriors

OXFORD, MS – NOVEMBER 01: Wide receiver Marcus Davis #80 of the Auburn Tigers celebrates his 17 yard touchdown reception with Melvin Ray #82 of the Auburn Tigers to take a 28-24 lead over the Mississippi Rebels in the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 1, 2014 in Oxford, Mississippi. Auburn defeated Mississippi 35-31. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

It appears that former Auburn receiver Marcus Davis will be the new wide receivers coach at the University of Hawaii.

Yahoo Sports was first to report the hire.

Sources: FSU graduate assistant Marcus Davis expected to become the new wide receivers coach at Hawaii. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 3, 2021

Davis, who played at Auburn from 2013-16, served as an offensive graduate assistant at Florida State in 2020, and would be taking over for Brennan Marion who left UH after one season to take the receivers coach position at his hometown University of Pittsburgh.

Prior to his one year with the Seminoles, Davis spent two seasons on Gus Malzahn’s staff at Auburn where he was an offensive analyst in 2018 and assistant deirector of player development and personnel in 2019.

As a player at Auburn, Davis recorded 83 catches for 650 yards and three touchdowns as a three year starter.

The hiring of Davis has not been made official by the University of Hawaii at this time.