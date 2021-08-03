For the second time in four years, Hawaii’s Isiah Kiner-Falefa named Heart & Hustle Award winner for Texas Rangers

For the second time in his four year Major League career, Hawaii’s Isiah Kiner-Falefa was named the recipient of the Heart and Hustle Award for the Texas Rangers.
The Gold Glove Award winning shortstop from Honolulu who graduated from Mid-Pacific was announced as one of the 30 preliminary winners of the award which honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game.
The Heart and Hustle Award is also the only award in Major League Baseball that is voted on by former players.
Voting was conducted prior to All-Star break and is based on honoree’s passion, desire and work ethic demonstrated both on and off the field.
The overall winner will be announced mid-November on MLB Network.
Through 105 games of the 2021 season, Kiner-Falefa is batting .255 with 25 extra base hits and has a WAR raring of 2.7.
2021 TEAM WINNERS:
American League
Baltimore Orioles, Cedric Mullins
Boston Red Sox, Rafael Devers
Chicago White Sox, Tim Anderson
Cleveland Indians, José Ramírez
Detroit Tigers, Robbie Grossman
Houston Astros, José Altuve
Kansas City Royals, Salvador Pérez
Los Angeles Angels, David Fletcher
Minnesota Twins, Jorge Polanco
New York Yankees, Aaron Judge
Oakland Athletics, Matt Olson
Seattle Mariners, Mitch Haniger
Tampa Bay Rays, Joey Wendle
Texas Rangers, Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Toronto Blue Jays, Marcus Semien
National League
Arizona Diamondbacks, Eduardo Escobar
Atlanta Braves, Ozzie Albies
Chicago Cubs, Javier Báez
Cincinnati Reds, Nick Castellanos
Colorado Rockies, Ryan McMahon
Los Angeles Dodgers, Chris Taylor
Miami Marlins, Miguel Rojas
Milwaukee Brewers, Willy Adames
New York Mets, Kevin Pillar
Philadelphia Phillies, Ronald Torreyes
Pittsburgh Pirates, Adam Frazier
San Diego Padres, Jake Cronenworth
San Francisco Giants, Brandon Crawford
St. Louis Cardinals, Tommy Edman
Washington Nationals, Trea Turner
The previous overall winners for the award are David Eckstein (2005), Craig Biggio (2006, 2007), Grady Sizemore (2008), Albert Pujols (2009), Roy Halladay (2010), Torii Hunter (2011), Mike Trout (2012), Dustin Pedroia (2013), Josh Harrison (2014), Anthony Rizzo (2015), Todd Frazier (2016), Brett Gardner (2017), Mookie Betts (2018) and Howie Kendrick (2019). No award was presented in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.