For the second time in four years, Hawaii’s Isiah Kiner-Falefa named Heart & Hustle Award winner for Texas Rangers

DETROIT, MI – JULY 22: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #9 of the Texas Rangers singles to drive in two runs against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on July 22, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

For the second time in his four year Major League career, Hawaii’s Isiah Kiner-Falefa was named the recipient of the Heart and Hustle Award for the Texas Rangers.

The Gold Glove Award winning shortstop from Honolulu who graduated from Mid-Pacific was announced as one of the 30 preliminary winners of the award which honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game.

The Heart and Hustle Award is also the only award in Major League Baseball that is voted on by former players.

Voting was conducted prior to All-Star break and is based on honoree’s passion, desire and work ethic demonstrated both on and off the field.

The overall winner will be announced mid-November on MLB Network.

Through 105 games of the 2021 season, Kiner-Falefa is batting .255 with 25 extra base hits and has a WAR raring of 2.7.

The embodiment of Heart & (Hawaiian) Hustle.



Congratulations to @Isiahkf11 for being named our 2021 Heart & Hustle Award recipient. #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/7bPAmeJzYA — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 3, 2021

2021 TEAM WINNERS:

American League

Baltimore Orioles, Cedric Mullins

Boston Red Sox, Rafael Devers

Chicago White Sox, Tim Anderson

Cleveland Indians, José Ramírez

Detroit Tigers, Robbie Grossman

Houston Astros, José Altuve

Kansas City Royals, Salvador Pérez

Los Angeles Angels, David Fletcher

Minnesota Twins, Jorge Polanco

New York Yankees, Aaron Judge

Oakland Athletics, Matt Olson

Seattle Mariners, Mitch Haniger

Tampa Bay Rays, Joey Wendle

Texas Rangers, Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Toronto Blue Jays, Marcus Semien

National League

Arizona Diamondbacks, Eduardo Escobar

Atlanta Braves, Ozzie Albies

Chicago Cubs, Javier Báez

Cincinnati Reds, Nick Castellanos

Colorado Rockies, Ryan McMahon

Los Angeles Dodgers, Chris Taylor

Miami Marlins, Miguel Rojas

Milwaukee Brewers, Willy Adames

New York Mets, Kevin Pillar

Philadelphia Phillies, Ronald Torreyes

Pittsburgh Pirates, Adam Frazier

San Diego Padres, Jake Cronenworth

San Francisco Giants, Brandon Crawford

St. Louis Cardinals, Tommy Edman

Washington Nationals, Trea Turner

The previous overall winners for the award are David Eckstein (2005), Craig Biggio (2006, 2007), Grady Sizemore (2008), Albert Pujols (2009), Roy Halladay (2010), Torii Hunter (2011), Mike Trout (2012), Dustin Pedroia (2013), Josh Harrison (2014), Anthony Rizzo (2015), Todd Frazier (2016), Brett Gardner (2017), Mookie Betts (2018) and Howie Kendrick (2019). No award was presented in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.