For No. 3 Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball, the goal is to ‘keep winning’

Heading into this weekend’s PacWest conference tournament, the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team is ranked No. 3 in the country and riding a 23-game winning streak to go with its 27-1 overall record.

For a team that has done a whole bunch of winning during the 2019-2020 season, the goal for the rest of the year remains simple.

“I think our mentality right now is to keep going. Keep winning,” head coach Reid Takatsuka said. “Trying to continue to set different benchmarks for ourselves and this team is hungry to see how far we can go, and we’ll see what happens.”

The Sharks have received an automatic bid into the PacWest semifinals, which takes place on Friday in Azusa, Calif. An opponent for HPU will be set after first-round matchups on Thursday.

A win in the semifinals would place them in Saturday’s championship game.

The HPU women finished PacWest play at a spotless 22-0 mark. Two more wins in the PacWest tournament would make things even more interesting, as the Sharks are the No. 1 team in the NCAA’s Division II West regional rankings. A bid by the school has been made to host the NCAA Division II West regional, which takes place from March 13-16.

“It would be awesome. Not just for the state of Hawaii, but also for Hawaii Pacific University,” Takatsuka said of the possibility of hosting. “It would be a first and I think that kind of recognition and that kind of attention to our school would be awesome.”

But before that even becomes a possibility, star guard Starr Rivera and Takatsuka both agreed that the main focus is taking care of business in the Pac West tournament first.

“We play together, we move on to the next play, high energy always and we got each other’s backs,” Rivera said. “This team, we just stick together and coach has been setting us up to be successful.

“High intensity, we have to have that competitive edge every single game and come out hungry.”