For all its flaws, football dreams were still realized at Aloha Stadium

Aloha Stadium may have been a bowl of rust, but it was Hawaii’s bowl of rust. For football players and coaches at multiple levels, there was no feeling like being in it.

As news of the stadium’s uncertain future emerged Thursday, prominent football figures across the state expressed both surprise and gratitude for the experiences they had as the most recent moments they had in the stadium suddenly became their last.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The word that comes to mind for Mililani head coach and former Hawaii player Rod York? Memories.

“A lot of memories in there. When I was a kid, I went to every University of Hawaii game, I went to all the Pro Bowls. My dad and my mom took me to games,” York said. “All my family played in there. Prep Bowls were just as important as Super Bowls. State championship games. I went to ‘Iolani so we played all our games in the stadium. We were fortunate enough to play there.”

York was at the helm when the legendary trio of quarterback McKenzie Milton, running back Vave Malepeai and wide receiver Kalakaua Timoteo led the Trojans to the school’s first-ever HHSAA Division I title with a 53-45 win over Punahou in the 2014 title game. It was the first and only time the program reached the state’s mountaintop. The Trojans won the Division I title in 2016, but that was the same year the state’s Open Division was introduced as the state’s new top tier.

“The whole experience is surreal because it’s being on the big stage, the championship game. I think we had about 20,000 (fans). It was one of the most high-scoring and exciting championship games to the fans, not to us as coaches. We don’t like the game close,” York joked. “The lights are on, both sides are packed and we haven’t been on that stage. When we play at the high school, our own stadium, we get 2,500 to 3,000 people, and that includes the band.

“When we switch out to the big game and we walk out the tunnel, you see both sides and it’s loaded, especially if you’re playing Kahuku (in the OIA playoffs) and that whole sea of red is doing the tomahawk chop, you get goosebumps. I got goosebumps too right now just talking about it. A lot of memories. A lot of memories in Aloha Stadium. It definitely will be missed.”

The last time the University of Hawaii football team sold out a game was during its dream 2007 season. The stadium has had sellouts for concerts and pro exhibition games since then, but to former star linebacker Adam Leonard, the game day atmosphere that the June Jones era brought was second to none.

Leonard recalls torn-up programs getting tossed on the field, confetti falling down and the field getting stormed after big wins against Boise State and Washington to end the regular season. He also fondly remembers an interception he made against Purdue to end a game during the 2006 season and how loud it got in Halawa. He sympathizes with current UH players that are currently unsure where the team will play its home games next year.

“There’s no better place to play in front of great fans,” Leonard said. “Just thinking that is not gonna be able to happen without having a plan on where to play next is just, it’s just crazy. It’s crazy to think about.”

During the team’s storied 2007 season, Jones and star quarterback Colt Brennan at times used their national platform to lament UH’s lack of facilities. At Aloha Stadium, Leonard and the rest of the team saw some of those shortcomings come to light.

“Definitely. There was worries back then of just, ‘How long could this be maintained?’ Even with the critique from Colt and coach Jones, the Pro Bowl after years of being there just said, ‘These are upgrades that are needed.’ To me, that’s the thing that’s kind of disappointing is just like, it’s not as if this was something they were surprised by, but years of preparation to plan for it,” Leonard said. “We know that we’re not gonna be able to play the games as the stadium is deteriorating. As you get information that there isn’t a plan, the new stadium won’t be around until 2023, it’s just like, ‘What now?’ We definitely knew that something needs to be done and I believe even when I was there, there was discussions behind it publicly. For it to be 2020 and nothing has been done and now it’s condemned, it’s just really crazy.”

Former Lahainaluna star running back and UNLV freshman Joshua Tihada landed in Los Angeles for a connecting flight back home to Maui when he saw the news. Last Saturday, Tihada suited up for the Rebels for the first time in last week’s season finale for the team, which happened to take place at Aloha Stadium.

Tihada was more than familiar with the stadium before he put on a UNLV uniform. That’s because as a four-year starter at Lahainaluna, the Lunas captured four straight Division II HHSAA titles there from 2016 to 2019.

“Just growing up, going through those years of high school, learning new things, getting better at the sport, being able to be a better person in the community, it was definitely a huge and special moment for me, especially at that stadium,” Tihada said. “It’s forever in my mind and my memories, with all my family watching me play, all my friends watching me play, it’s just something you can never take back, ever.

“That place was always special to me. Especially as a kid growing up watching people play there, I just always wanted to be there. Now it’s just time to play UH somewhere else.”

Unbeknownst to Tihada, Saturday’s game made him the last of the Lunas to step foot on the Aloha Stadium field.

“Going there, it was a dream come true, honestly. Just being able to get on the field and play collegiate ball, that always has just been a dream since I was a little kid,” Tihada said. “Just to be able to do it on basically my home field, just another dream come true and a surreal moment for me, just realizing all the things in my life I’m thankful for.”

Even though he wasn’t allowed to have family in the stands due to COVID-19 restrictions, Saturday still felt like a homecoming to Tihada.

One of the possible venues getting floated around to host Hawaii football games in the near future? War Memorial Stadium in Maui, which hosted UH’s season opener against Montana in 2001.

“Yeah, that would be special. Just being by my entire family and all my friends and really have a homecoming game, that would be special,” Tihada said. “Something you could never take back because considering how rarely collegiate games are played on Maui, so that would be special. Really looking forward to that if that happens.”