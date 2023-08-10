With its charming stadium and strong community support, football is king at Lahainaluna High School, particularly in the fall.

But after devastating wildfires that have wiped out a large chunk of the town they represent, football is on hold for now.

The Lunas were scheduled to open their season against Hilo on Saturday before taking on Edison (Calif.) the following Friday. Those two contests have been canceled.

Lahainaluna head coach Dean Rickard is hoping his team can return to the field in due time but understands far more important things are at the forefront.

“It’s devastating, no doubt. It’s going to affect the entire community, sticking together and pulling through this thing and just coming out of this stronger than ever,” Rickard said. “Hopefully, as much as we try to teach the kids that sports is, you know, a reflection of life. And this is a great example because it teaches you adversity, overcoming adversity, teamwork, cooperation, fighting through things. But that’s the game. What you learn from that sport and what you do in the game as it was real life and this is your life right now.”

Wednesday was surreal as any period of time Rickard has lived through. In this morning, he evacuated his home not knowing if he would ever see it again. Although he found out that night that his house survived, the homes of many of his loved ones did not have the same fate. Rickard’s parents, brother, daughter and son all had their homes burned down, but he still expressed gratitude that they were all safe and have a place to stay in the interim.

The devastation on Maui has continued to displace many and has changed the lives of its residents forever. But Rickard believes strongly in his community and knows the people in it will continue to pick themselves up, no matter how long it takes.

“It’s unlike anything we’ve ever faced. But I think we’ll pull through for sure. You know, this community has that attitude, that toughness. So, you got to stay strong,” Rickard said. “But it’s going to be a long road, though. It’s going to be a long road, no doubt. And again, everybody right now, their main concern is just trying to take care of their families and and help out each other as well. There’s a lot of that going on for sure, no doubt. People are just stepping up to the plate big time.”