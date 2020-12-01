Football community rallies around Colts punter and former Hawaii standout Rigoberto Sanchez following cancerous tumor announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Rigoberto Sanchez #8 of the Indianapolis Colts walks on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

On Monday morning, Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez announced that he will undergo surgery for a cancerous tumor on Tuesday.

Fortunately, Sanchez says the tumor was able to be located by doctors before it spread throughout his body. Sanchez did not announce where the tumor is located, nor did he say how much time he would miss. However, one thing that’s for certain is how well-respected and liked he is among his peers. Following Sanchez’s announcement, many former and current coaches and teammates, as well as admirers from afar, took to social media to express their well wishes towards Sanchez.

One of the best people in this world. What a great attitude. Praying for you Rigo. https://t.co/0jQiaYsrAa — Nick Rolovich (@NickRolovich) November 30, 2020

‘We have no doubt he’ll overcome this’ – Frank Reich on #Colts punter, former @HawaiiFootball standout Rigoberto Sanchez who will undergo surgery to have cancerous tumor removed https://t.co/tbUEhEcSXq 🙏🏽 @Rigojio88 pic.twitter.com/kVAUOXp1ly — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) December 1, 2020

Sending some huge positive vibes to #Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez @Rigojio88



An incredible talent & really cool dude who is going into surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. Can't wait to see him get back out there & dominate #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Q207pTNJ8D — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 30, 2020

In a 45-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sanchez punted five times for a total of 254 yards. It would be his last game for a while. But as he approaches his road to recovery, he’s clearly not alone when it comes to support.

Here are how player player on 2020 NFL rosters with Hawaii ties fared during Week 12 of the season:

Active roster

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): The Steelers will play against the Baltimore Ravens at 10:40 a.m. HST on Wednesday.

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was ruled inactive for the Cowboys as they got drubbed 41-16 by the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner was placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive for coronavirus. He did not play in the team’s 45-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Kamalei Correa, outside linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars (Saint Louis): Correa had one tackle in a 27-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn went 3-for-4 on field goal attempts and made both of his extra point tries in a 41-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington): Fehoko was elevated to the active roster for the first time this week, but he did not record any statistics in a 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was active but did not record any statistics in a 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Miami Dolphins (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill was active but did not record any statistics in a 20-3 win over the New York Jets.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): The Eagles chose to start Jason Peters instead of Herbig at right guard against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. The Eagles lost 23-17.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota was inactive in a 43-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna): Mata’afa had one tackle in a 28-27 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti was inactive in a 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard for the Eagles in a 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa was ruled inactive for Week 12 due to a thumb injury. The Dolphins went on to beat the New York Jets 20-3 and improved to 7-4. Afterwards, Dolphins’ coach Brian Flores said that if healthy, Tagovailoa would still be the starter in the team’s next game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 6.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii): Tavai had two total tackles and a fumble recovery in a 41-25 loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving. On Saturday, head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn were fired from the organization after a 4-7 start.

Injured reserve

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

COVID-19 reserve

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman, New York Jets (University of Hawaii)

Practice squad

Trevor Davis, receiver, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii)

Manti Te’o, linebacker, Chicago Bears (Punahou)

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)

JoJo Ward, receiver, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)