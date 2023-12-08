The rigors of the United States Military Academy certainly aren’t for everyone, but Punahou alumnus and Army kicker Quinn Maretzki is grateful he stuck around.

Maretzki enrolled at West Point during the heat of the COIVD-19 pandemic, back in the summer of 2020. He saw his playing time decrease from his freshman year to his sophomore season and wasn’t sure if he wanted to stick around. Maretzki entered the transfer portal.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Acceptance to a United States service academy is highly competitive, but those who get in receive a free education. Students can leave prior to their third year, but those who leave after that without graduating must repay either monetarily or through military service. In other words, Maretzki had to commit to Army all over again with his third year approaching. After a month of reflection, he rejoined the team in the spring of 2022.

“It’s overall been a fantastic experience. West Point definitely isn’t an easy experience, it’s more different than the traditional college experience,” Maretzki told KHON2. “We have additional things on our plate with the military side of things as well as academics and football. Coming into that COVID year was definitely a challenge with all the obstacles we had to face there. Entering the portal was not an easy decision for me but I think the decision to come back and for this team to accept me and welcome me back, I’m just incredibly, incredibly grateful for that. Easily one of the best decisions I ever made to remain here. So, to my teammates, my coaches, to have me back, I’m just incredibly thankful.

“Just looking back, it’s been such a transformational experience in all aspects of my life, really, not just football. I’ve taken so much away. The relationships I’ve built have been fantastic. Looking back at these four years, it’s crazy to see how far I’ve come. I’m really proud to be finishing it the way I am.”

Maretzki’s decision to remain paid dividends on the field during the 2022 season, particularly in the iconic Army-Navy game, where he made a 37-yard field goal with 1:53 remaining to send the game to overtime. He then drilled the game-winner from 39 yards in double overtime, giving the Black Knights a 20-17 win over the Midshipmen.

“It was a pretty surreal moment, definitely. Couldn’t have imagined that happening in my wildest dreams,” Maretzki recalled. “Couldn’t have had that moment or that result without the team behind me that season. Just having a great snapper, holder, protection up front. To have that game end the way it did was just incredibly special and I think just seeing the smiles on faces, especially my senior teammates. It was their last game a year ago, that just made everything so much greater. I’m really hoping we can have a similar result this upcoming game.”

—

If Saint Louis is where Hawaii’s most decorated quarterbacks are produced, Punahou certainly holds that title for kickers. Ka’imi Fairbairn is currently in his seventh season in the NFL with the Houston Texans, while Jet Toner was a four-year starter at Stanford. With the Buffanblu, Maretzki bided his time behind Tim Horn, the highest-ranked kicker by kicking guru Chris Sailer in state history.

Army special teams coordinator and former Waipahu head coach Sean Saturnio kept tabs on Maretzki from his time recruiting Horn. With Horn a year ahead of Maretzki, the 2019 high school football season was Maretzki’s lone opportunity to show what he could do as a starter and senior. He passed that test with flying colors, earning consensus all-state honors as a kicker and getting an offer from Saturnio and Army along the way.

Four years later, Maretzki is preparing for what will be his final collegiate football game. His final season has been his best one, making 11 of his 13 field goal attempts, as well as all 23 of his extra point tries.

This year’s Army-Navy matchup will be played at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, and gets the spotlight again as the only game between conference championship week and bowl season. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. HST on Saturday on CBS. Although the Black Knights and Midshipmen both enter the game with 5-6 records, a bowl game will not be reserved for the winner by rule. Meanwhile, a 5-7 Minnesota team will play in the Quick Lane Bowl against Bowling Green on Dec. 26.

“It’s been a great week. We wait for this game all year,” Maretzki said. “We always look forward to it. It’s been a great week of preparation. Everyone’s been really focused. Everyone here at school has been really excited about the game. We’re really looking forward to getting to Boston and playing that game and obviously being the last game of my career, it also makes it special. Hopefully we can go and end this season on a high note.”

Maretzki, a systems and decision sciences major, remarkably maintained a 3.894 grade point average during his junior season of college ball. He was recently assigned to the core of engineers, which is where he’ll start his five years of obligatory service.

“A really diverse branch, lots of opportunities. Obviously, there’s Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. It would be fantastic to end up back home and spend some time serving there but that’s a really popular location as well,” he said. “Everyone wants to come to the beautiful islands so we’ll see what happens. Anywhere I end up, I’m just excited to go there and lead soldiers. I’ve spent four years preparing to do that, so to be finally able to do that, I’m really excited.”

Although Maretzki will be done at West Point by the time the next college football season rolls around, he doesn’t have to be done with college football. The 2020 season did not count against a given player’s eligibility, even those who played for service academies. When asked about Dalen Morris, a former Navy quarterback who played in 2023 for the University of Hawaii while being stationed at Pearl Harbor, Maretzki says he’s familiar of the situation.

“I’ve kind of been following his story. Not too closely, but I’m aware. I think that’s an awesome opportunity that he had,” Maretzki said. “I think it’s super impressive that he’s been able to balance all of those demands from the Navy and the University of Hawaii as well. That’s super special that he’s able to do that, super cool.”

After the departure of Matthew Shipley shortly after the 2023 season, the University of Hawaii football team will have a new starting kicker in 2024. Could it be Maretzki? The chances of that sound slim. Maretzki would have to be stationed at Oahu, a popular destination when graduating cadets choose their first Army duty station.

“It’s true, I do have another year of eligibility. I think primarily once I do graduate from here, my primary focus will be on leading soldiers, leading America’s sons and daughters, which is what I’ve spent this time preparing to do,” Maretzki said. “I’m really looking forward to that. I’m not really sure what other options may arise but I think my full focus will be on being an Army officer.

“That’s tough to say. I really want to do the best I can at my job in the Army, to be an Army officer, lieutenant, and hopefully a platoon leader, I’d have to see about that. I’m really not sure. The University of Hawaii does have an amazing program. It’s awesome to see what coach is doing out there. I think that program is on the rise, it’s super special seeing what they’re doing. I grew up in St. Louis Heights, right up the hill, so it’s super cool to see what that program is doing.”

Maretzki says he’ll get an answer on his initial destination soon.

“At the end of February. It’ll be like a draft style based off of class rank,” he said. “Everyone will go up and pick their location and Hawaii always goes out very early so that’ll be pretty difficult but we’ll see where I end up and I’m pretty excited for that.”

Prior to every game in 2023, Maretzki, Saturnio and defensive lineman Isaiah Filisi, a Saint Louis graduate, ran out to the field with a Hawaiian flag as a tribute to those on Maui, a reminder that every day is to be valued.

“I’m proud of the way we responded as a team throughout the adversity we faced this season,” Maretzki said. “Personally, I’m just grateful for every opportunity to be out on the field. Just taking it one game at a time. I’m just excited for this next game. I know it’ll be my last game and I’m completely at peace with that. Just trying to give everything I have to this last opportunity.”