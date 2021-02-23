Following milestone accomplishment, Hawaii’s Rado Parapunov named AVCA Player of the Week

Coming off 13 and 15 kill performances which included his 1,000th career kill, University of Hawai’i senior opposite hitter Rado Parapunov was named AVCA Player of the Week on Tuesday. It marks the third time the opposite has won the award in his career and the first time winning the award since 2019.

Parapunov and the #2 ranked Rainbow Warriors are off to a 2-0 start in 2021 after downing UC Irvine in two non-conference matches.

The Sofia, Bulgaria native put together a .388 hitting percentage in the two-match series, accumulating two service aces in the second match, and five total blocks over the matches.

The senior led the Warriors with 13 kills on Sunday night in Hawai’i’s 3-1 win over the Anteaters and followed up the 13 kills with a match-high 15 kills in the second match as the Rainbow Warriors put the pedal down and didn’t let up in the sweep on Monday night.

Parapunov ranks ninth in the country in kills per set (4.00) and 12th in points per set (4.64).

The Rainbow Warriors travel down to UC San Diego to take on the Tritons in two non-conference matches Wednesday and Thursday night.