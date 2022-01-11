Kailua’s Dylan Teves signs homegrown MLS player contract with Seattle Sounders, Kona’s Esai Easley drafted by Kansas City

The professional soccer journey for Kailua native Dylan Teves has officially begun.

The former University of Washington star signed a Homegrown Player contract with the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer, the club announced on Tuesday.

Teves, who helped guide the Huskies to the National Championship match this past season will continue his run in the Pacific Northwest as the former Sounders Academy star played played for Seattle Sounders FC 2 before arriving at Washington.

Teves, had a historic 2021 season becoming the first UW player to be named a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy as National Player of the Year and was named First Team All-America by both United Soccer Coaches and College Soccer News.

The Sounders already has ties to the islands with former player, Maui’s Zach Scott and currently Kapolei’s Shandon Hopeau.

The 2022 MLS Super Draft was also held on Tuesday, where with the 22nd selection in the first round by Sporting Kansas City was Kona’s Esai Easley who was the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Charlie Ostrem was selected 33rd overall by the Chicago Fire. Teves’ teammate at Washington. Ostrem’s mother is a Punahou graduate.