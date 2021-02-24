Following historic performance, Hawaii’s Max Holloway hopes to fight twice more in 2021

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 17: In this handout image provided by UFC, Max Holloway (L) celebrates after his unanimous-decision victory over Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

After a record breaking performance in January, Hawaii’s Max Holloway is hoping to keep the ‘Blessed Express’ chugging along for the remainder of 2021.

In an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Tuesday, the Waianae native said that if he had it his way he would like to fight twice more in the calendar year.

“In a perfect world I would want to fight three times this year. We got one out of the way. I would like to go summertime and then I would like to do what I usually do in December. That’s a perfect world. I want two more fights this year. Hopefully some big ones,” said Holloway. “if it’s Abu Dhabi it’s Abu Dhabi but man I miss Vegas. Being back in Vegas, the ninth island having some crowds.”

Holloway, the unquestioned top contender in the featherweight division, snapped a two fight losing streak with a unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1 in Abu Dhabi last month. In the victory, he landed 447 total strikes, the single-fight UFC record.

Following the fight, UFC president Dana White made it quite clear that up next for the former champion would be the winner of current champ Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega which will take place in March. Holloway has lost twice to Volkanovski including most recently a controversial split decision and defeated Ortega by fourth round TKO in 2018.

“I’m the cloud. I’m the cloud over the Alex and Ortega fight. So let them just figure out and focus on each other and then after is all said and done the reign continues, so I can’t wait,” said Holloway.

The Volkanovski/Ortega title fight at UFC 260 is set for March 27.

To watch Holloway’s complete interview with Ariel Helwani, click here or via YouTube below.