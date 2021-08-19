Following emotional week, Kapolei’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa named captain for Notre Dame football team

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa made a return trip to Oahu following the unexpected death of his father, Tuli Amosa, a pastor based in Ewa Beach.

In what was undoubtedly an emotional week for the Kapolei alum, Tagovailoa-Amosa was surprised by his Notre Dame teammates during a recent video call. Not only was Tagovailoa-Amosa named a team captain for the Fighting Irish for the 2021 season, but he was also given the news while his teammates were draped in lei.

All love to our brother. Our thoughts and prayers are with @myraaann and his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/XoW8qsW5GC — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 14, 2021

“It’s an honor to be selected as captain for this team. I’m so blessed to have a coaching staff and teammates like you guys. I promise these are tears of joy,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said to his teammates. “Of course, I wish I could celebrate this with my father. Your guys’ prayers and the love that you show me, I’m excited to get back to work and thank you guys so much.”

After seeing time as the team’s starting defensive tackle, Tagovailoa-Amosa has shedded some weight in anticipation of a move to defensive end.

“It’s a blessing to serve my brothers. Being voted captain is a responsibility that I don’t take lightly and I’m just excited to be back,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said in his return to South Bend. “For me to come back here, I can’t be discouraged. Now that I got that ‘C’ on my chest, all the more it just builds motivation so that’s why you see me out here smiling. Head high, because the love and support that the community and the fans and my teammates have shown to me, I can’t be discouraged.”

Notre Dame opens its 2021 season at Florida State, who are led by former Mililani quarterback McKenzie Milton.