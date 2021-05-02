Following controversial loss at UFC Vegas 25, manager of Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III will appeal decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 01: In this UFC handout, (R-L) Kai Kamaka punches TJ Brown in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 01, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Following a controversial loss at UFC Vegas 25, the manager of Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III is planning to file an appeal with the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Monday.

Kamaka, lost to TJ Brown via split decision on Saturday in Las Vegas in what was certainly a hard fought featherweight battle that was a candidate for fight of the night honors.

Despite the back and forth nature of the bout, MMA Decisions, which compiles scorecards from various media outlets showed all 12 media members scoring the fight for Kamaka with five having the Pearl City native win all three rounds.

Historically, appeals rarely ever result in the decision being overturned, but SuckerPunch Entertainment’s Brian Butler is steadfast on fighting for his fighter.

“We know it’s a long shot but I do appreciate the effort from my agent. I know it won’t get turned over but I strongly feel I won based on the criteria of our sport,” Kamaka told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

The judges scored the fight 27-30, 29-28, 29-28 in favor of Brown.

Kamaka drops to 8-4, while Brown improves to 15-8.