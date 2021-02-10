Following breakout season, Mid-Pacific’s Isiah Kiner-Falefa ready for increased role with Rangers in 2021

The 2020 MLB season was a turning point in Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s career, a year that solidified the Mid-Pacific alum as an important part of the Texas Rangers’ plans moving forward.

Despite a spring training that was disrupted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kiner-Falefa the team’s starting third base job when the regular season began in late July.

From there, Kiner-Falefa took off, earning Gold Glove honors in the American League at third base. At the plate, he set a career and team high in batting average (.280) and also let the club in hits (59). He was one of the few bright spots for the 22-38 Rangers.

“It was awesome. Just from the beginning of the season and the uncertainty of not knowing if we’re gonna play and just everything I had to deal with myself personally,” Kiner-Falefa told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Fighting back from catching and being in a utility role and finally getting an opportunity to play third base and running away with it. It means the world to me and I’m still thankful for everything that’s happened and I can’t believe I’m a Gold Glover.”

In December, the Rangers announced their plans to make Kiner-Falefa their starting shortstop for the 2021 season. On Saturday, the organization doubled down on those plans, trading 2020 starter Elvis Andrus to the Oakland Athletics.

In between those two moves, Kiner-Falefa agreed to a $2 million contract for the 2021 season, which is almost 10 times more than the $202,000 signing bonus he agreed to when he was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft. The 2021 season will also be his first time making above the major league minimum.

Kiner-Falefa will leave for Arizona next week to join the Rangers for spring training. With the commitment the franchise made to him both on and off the field, he’ll enter the season with peace of mind knowing he belongs.

“I was in between being a Triple-A player and being a big leaguer,” Kiner-Falefa said. “I wanted to make my stamp and I got an opportunity and I didn’t think I could do it and I did it so just to show that anything’s possible and I’m just so lucky to have the opportunity.”