Following Big Ten’s return, the Mountain West provides update on hopeful return to football ‘at earliest possible opportunity’

A possible return of football for the Mountain West Conference appears to be a possibility after commissioner Craig Thompson provided an update on Wednesday, however it is unknown if that return could take place as early as the fall or in the spring.

Shortly after the Big Ten Conference announced an October return with the ability to perform rapid COVID-19 testing, the MW released a statement saying it is working on solutions to allow a return “at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Our guys have been working hard to prepare for this opportunity. Let’s get this 2020 season going. Can’t wait to put this team on the field. #1-0 https://t.co/IshOoZ6MlJ — Jacob Yoro (@CoachYoro) September 16, 2020

“Multiple subgroups within the Conference are working daily on solutions to the existing challenges in order to facilitate a return to play for Mountain West football, and other Conference sport programs, at the earliest possible opportunity,” the statement released by the conference said. “This includes finalizing a plan for frequent, rapid response testing and continuing to monitor the status of public health directives in our MW states and communities.”

The MW has been under an indefinite suspension for football and other fall sports since early August due to health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.