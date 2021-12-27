Following a career performance in Diamond Head Classic, Hawaii’s Noel Coleman selected as Big West Conference Player of the Week

Hawaii guard Noel Coleman (4) dribbles around Vanderbilt guard Trey Thomas (12) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

University of Hawai’i sophomore guard Noel Coleman earned his first career Big West Conference Player of the Week Award.

The Leopoldsburg, Belgium native set a career high in the opening round of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Coleman posted 31 points on 63 percent shooting from the field, including a 6-of-10 effort from distance in a loss to eventual tournament champion Vanderbilt.

Coleman followed the career-best with a 22-point effort against South Florida for his fourth 20-point game of the season.

Coleman, is currently averaging Big West bests of 18.0 points per game, 50.0 percent shooting from three-point range and 3.00 triples a night. Coleman’s shooting percentage from distance currently rates fifth nationally.

The Rainbow Warriors program is currently on pause for all activities due to COVID-19 issues. The team will not play scheduled games against UC Davis and UC Riverside this week.

The next game on the schedule for UH is on January 6 at Cal State Fullerton.