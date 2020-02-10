Flyweight champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane signs multi-year, multi-fight contract extension with Bellator

In a press release, the MMA promotion Bellator announced that two of its marquee fighters signed multi-year, multi-fight contract extensions: welterweight champion Douglas Lima, and women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. The press release did not detail the terms of their contract extensions.

“Both Douglas Lima and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane continue to prove they are two of the most dominant fighters on the Bellator roster,” said Bellator President Scott Coker. “They made their Bellator debuts very early on in their careers, have climbed to the top of their respective divisions and have come to represent what this promotion is all about. As champions, both have taken on all challenges and have succeeded in every opportunity.”

Macfarlane was born and raised in Honolulu and graduated from Punahou. She is 11-0 as a pro. and largely responsible for bringing big-time MMA back to the islands. She won the flyweight championship in 2017, and has defended it four times since. Most recently, she defeated Kate Jackson by unanimous decision on December 21st, 2019 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena. She also started “The Illiminator Scholarship” to help indigenous girls.