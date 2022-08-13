Five-star quarterback and University of Tennessee commit Nicholaus “Nico” Iamaleava led Warren High School of California to a 50-0 road win over Kamehameha II on Saturday night.

Kamehameha’s varsity team, which was originally scheduled to play Warren, did not take the field at Kunuiakea Stadium. Instead, it was the school’s de facto JV team taking on California’s 20th ranked team.

Below are the rest of the scores from Saturday night’s games from across the state:

Punahou 35, Moanalua 0

Kauai 56, Baldwin 8

Saint Louis 49, Kapaa 6

Lahainaluna 28, Hilo 20

Keeau 36, Kalani 21

Pac-Five 41, Kalaheo 0

Kamehameha-Hawaii 25, Kamehameha-Maui 21