Five players with Hawai’i ties to NFL practice squads

On Tuesday NFL teams had to makes roster cuts to meet the 53-man roster limit. Today teams are allowed to complete their 16-man practice squads for the 2021 season. Five players with Hawai’i ties were named to the practice squads across the league:
- Rico Bussey, receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawai’i)
- Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawai’i)
- Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawai’i)
- Breiden Fehoko, defensive lineman, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)
- Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawai’i)
Former Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Marcus Kemp was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs’ active roster after the team placed star defensive back Tyrann Mathieu on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Other free agent players with Hawai’i ties that remain unsigned:
- Trevor Davis, receiver, Atlanta Falcons (University of Hawai’i)
- Rojesterman Farris, cornerback, Green Bay Packers (University of Hawai’i)
- Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna)
- Kamalei Correa, linebacker (Saint Louis)
- Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman (University of Hawai’i)
- Cole McDonald, quarterback (University of Hawai’i)
- Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback (Pearl City)
- Manti Te’o, linebacker (Punahou)
- JoJo Ward, receiver (University of Hawai’i)