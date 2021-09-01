Five players with Hawai’i ties to NFL practice squads

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko uses a Microsoft Surface on the sideline of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-0. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

On Tuesday NFL teams had to makes roster cuts to meet the 53-man roster limit. Today teams are allowed to complete their 16-man practice squads for the 2021 season. Five players with Hawai’i ties were named to the practice squads across the league:

Rico Bussey , receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawai’i)

, receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawai’i) Trayvon Henderson , safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawai’i)

, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawai’i) Jahlani Tavai , linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawai’i)

, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawai’i) Breiden Fehoko , defensive lineman, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

, defensive lineman, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington) Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawai’i)

Former Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Marcus Kemp was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs’ active roster after the team placed star defensive back Tyrann Mathieu on the COVID-19/reserve list.

