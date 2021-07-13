Five players with Hawaii ties selected in 2021 MLB Draft

The 2021 MLB Draft came to an end on Tuesday after the conclusion of the 20th round. Out of the 612 selections made, five of the draft picks had Hawaii ties.

Aaron Davenport, pitcher, University of Hawaii: Davenport was selected by Cleveland in the sixth round on Tuesday. Davenport was the 186th overall selection, which comes with a bonus slot of $259,400, though he’s expected to sign for more than that.

Dylan Spain, pitcher, Saint Louis and Hawaii-Hilo: Despite not appearing in an official game in over two years, Spain was selected in the 10th round by the Atlanta Braves with the 307th overall selection, where the slot value is $143,200. Thanks to training done at Tactical Strength with Darin Yap, the 6-foot-6 Spain’s fastball currently tops out at 97 miles per hour.

Kobe Kato, infielder, University of Arizona (via Aiea High School): Kato was selected by the Houston Astros in the 13th round at 388th overall. The slot value from rounds 11-20 stands at $125,000.

Wyatt Young, middle infielder, Pepperdine (via Mid-Pacific): Young was picked by the New York Mets in the 15th round with the 442nd overall selection.

Hunter Breault, pitcher, University of Oregon (via Kamehameha): Breault was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 20th round with 608th overall pick.