Five players with Hawaii ties invited to NFL Scouting Combine

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Friday, the NFL released the list of names invited to its annual Scouting Combine from Feb. 23 to March 2 in Indianapolis.

Five of the 337 names are those with Hawaii ties. They are Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (via Saint Louis), Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald, Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman (via Navy and Kahuku), Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae (via Kahuku) and Fresno State (via Leilehua) offensive lineman Netane Muti.

All five are expected to participate, although Tagovailoa will only participate in non-physical activities such as interviews as he recovers from his hip surgery he had back in November.

The NFL Draft will take place from April 23 to 25 in Las Vegas.

