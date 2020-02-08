Five players with Hawaii ties invited to NFL Scouting Combine

University of Hawai'i head football coach Todd Graham introduced two more staff members to his inaugural coaching staff with the addition of Kody Cooke as the team's strength and conditioning coach and Trent Figg as the program's chief of staff.

Cooke comes to UH after spending the last several seasons at Virginia Tech, where he was a member of the strength and conditioning staff. He previously worked with Graham at Arizona State, where he started as a graduate assistant in January 2013 and worked his way up to sports performance assistant coach.

"The foundation of our program is training and developing our players to be the most disciplined team in the nation," Graham said. "Coach Cooke played and has coached in our fast tempo system. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in developing our players to play at a championship level. We are so excited to welcome Coach Cooke to our Hawai'i football family!"

Prior to ASU, Cooke was a strength and conditioning intern at his alma mater, Tulsa, where he was a two-year letterman after beginning his playing career at the University of Oklahoma. Cooke earned his master's degree in higher and post-secondary education from Arizona State and his bachelor's from Tulsa in exercise sports science.

Figg spent the past two seasons at Missouri State, where he coached the running backs and special teams. Prior to that, he was the defensive coordinator at Southern Arkansas University during the 2017 campaign.

"Coach Figg is one of the best in this business at developing positive relationship," Graham said. "He is a tireless worker and a coach of great integrity. I am elated to have him heading up all of our football operations as Chief of Staff."

Figg previously worked on Graham's staff at Arizona State, where he was a defensive graduate assistant in 2013. The following season, he served as defensive backs coach, special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator in his first stint at Southern Arkansas in 2014. The next year, he returned to his alma mater, William Jewell College, as defensive coordinator for two seasons.

Figg graduated from William Jewell in 2008 and spent the next five years on its football staff, working with linebackers (2008-09 and 2011), running backs (2010), and defensive backs (2012-13). He also holds a master's degree in education leadership from Northwest Missouri State.