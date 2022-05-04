Only five Hawaii surfers remain as the new Mid-season Cut on the World Surf League’s World Championship Tour has reduced the event fields moving forward to the Top 22 men and Top 10 women.
5x world champion Carissa Moore is joined by rookie Gabriela Bryan in the women’s division, while 2x world champ John John Florence joins Seth Moniz and Barron Mamiya on the men’s division.
Cuts were made following the Margaret River Pro in Australia which was completed on Tuesday evening with Florence and Bryan both finishing as runner-up.
The remaining surfers will continue through the back-half of the CT schedule in an effort to make the WSL Final 5 and compete in the Rip Curl WSL Finals.
They have also all confirmed their places for the 2023 CT season.
The WSL’s CT schedule continues with the Quiksilver Pro G-Land in Banyuwangi, Indonesia starting May 28.
Those who did not make the cut will need to compete on the 2022 Challenger Series in order to qualify for the 2023 CT. The eight-stop Challenger Series kicks off at Snapper Rocks at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast Pro presented by Rip Curl which starts on May 7.
Women’s CT: Made the Cut
Carissa Moore (HAW)
Brisa Hennessy (CRI)
Tyler Wright (AUS)
Lakey Peterson (USA)
Johanne Defay (FRA)
Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)
Courtney Conlogue (USA)
Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)
Gabriela Bryan (HAW)
Isabella Nichols (AUS)
Women’s CT: Missed the Cut
Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)
Luana Silva (HAW)
Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)
Molly Picklum (AUS)
India Robinson (AUS)
Bronte Macaulay (AUS)
Malia Manuel (HAW)
Caroline Marks (USA)
Men’s CT: Made the Cut
Filipe Toledo (BRA)
Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)
John John Florence (HAW)
Kelly Slater (USA)
Barron Mamiya (HAW)
Italo Ferreira (BRA)
Caio Ibelli (BRA)
Ethan Ewing (AUS)
Miguel Pupo (BRA)
Seth Moniz (HAW)
Callum Robson (AUS)
Griffin Colapinto (USA)
Jack Robinson (AUS)
Kolohe Andino (USA)
Samuel Pupo (BRA)
Jordy Smith (ZAF)
Nat Young (USA)
Connor O’Leary (AUS)
Jake Marshall (USA)
Jackson Baker (AUS)
Jadson Andre (BRA)
Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)
Men’s CT: Missed the Cut
Morgan Cibilic (AUS)
Imaikalani deVault (HAW)
Conner Coffin (USA)
Joao Chianca (BRA)
Ezekiel Lau (HAW)
Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)
Frederico Morais (PRT)
Ryan Callinan (AUS)
Lucca Mesinas (PER)
Deivid Silva (BRA)
Owen Wright (AUS)