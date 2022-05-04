Only five Hawaii surfers remain as the new Mid-season Cut on the World Surf League’s World Championship Tour has reduced the event fields moving forward to the Top 22 men and Top 10 women.

5x world champion Carissa Moore is joined by rookie Gabriela Bryan in the women’s division, while 2x world champ John John Florence joins Seth Moniz and Barron Mamiya on the men’s division.

Cuts were made following the Margaret River Pro in Australia which was completed on Tuesday evening with Florence and Bryan both finishing as runner-up.

MARGARET RIVER, AUSTRALIA – MAY 4: Two-time WSL Champion John John Florence of Hawaii after surfing in Heat 1 of the Quarterfinals at the Margaret River Pro on May 4, 2022 at Margaret River, Australia. (Photo by Matt Dunbar/World Surf League)

The remaining surfers will continue through the back-half of the CT schedule in an effort to make the WSL Final 5 and compete in the Rip Curl WSL Finals.

They have also all confirmed their places for the 2023 CT season.

The WSL’s CT schedule continues with the Quiksilver Pro G-Land in Banyuwangi, Indonesia starting May 28.

#Hawaii’s Gabriela Bryan advanced into finals of WSL’s Margaret River Pro and in the process is the only rookie to survive the midseason cut on the world championship tour • To follow Final’s Day in Australia live 👉🏽 https://t.co/t7L78kQo0b + Spectrum Surf Channel #WSLHawaii 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/rzH3gJ4XSQ — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) May 4, 2022

Those who did not make the cut will need to compete on the 2022 Challenger Series in order to qualify for the 2023 CT. The eight-stop Challenger Series kicks off at Snapper Rocks at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast Pro presented by Rip Curl which starts on May 7.

Women’s CT: Made the Cut

Carissa Moore (HAW)

Brisa Hennessy (CRI)

Tyler Wright (AUS)

Lakey Peterson (USA)

Johanne Defay (FRA)

Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)

Courtney Conlogue (USA)

Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)

Gabriela Bryan (HAW)

Isabella Nichols (AUS)

MARGARET RIVER, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 25: Bettylou Sakura Johnson of Hawaii surfs in Heat 1 of the Opening Round at the Margaret River Pro on April 25, 2022 at Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia. (Photo by Matt Dunbar/World Surf League)

Women’s CT: Missed the Cut

Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)

Luana Silva (HAW)

Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)

Molly Picklum (AUS)

India Robinson (AUS)

Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Malia Manuel (HAW)

Caroline Marks (USA)

Men’s CT: Made the Cut

Filipe Toledo (BRA)

Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)

John John Florence (HAW)

Kelly Slater (USA)

Barron Mamiya (HAW)

Italo Ferreira (BRA)

Caio Ibelli (BRA)

Ethan Ewing (AUS)

Miguel Pupo (BRA)

Seth Moniz (HAW)

Callum Robson (AUS)

Griffin Colapinto (USA)

Jack Robinson (AUS)

Kolohe Andino (USA)

Samuel Pupo (BRA)

Jordy Smith (ZAF)

Nat Young (USA)

Connor O’Leary (AUS)

Jake Marshall (USA)

Jackson Baker (AUS)

Jadson Andre (BRA)

Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)

Men’s CT: Missed the Cut

Morgan Cibilic (AUS)

Imaikalani deVault (HAW)

Conner Coffin (USA)

Joao Chianca (BRA)

Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

Frederico Morais (PRT)

Ryan Callinan (AUS)

Lucca Mesinas (PER)

Deivid Silva (BRA)

Owen Wright (AUS)