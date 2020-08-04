First practice for University of Hawai’i Football Training Camp targeted for Friday as team activities continue

The University of Hawaii football team has a new target date to kickoff training camp.

UH officials told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Monday night that the Rainbow Warriors are targeting Friday for the first practice of training camp.

The ‘Bows were originally scheduled to hold their first practice last Friday, but at mid-week it was announced by Athletics Director David Matlin that the practice would be delayed until Monday.

Then on Sunday, UH revealed that a member of the football team that was already in self isolation since first reporting symptoms last week during the team’s mandatory, daily health check-in had tested positive for COVID-19. That announcement delayed the start of practice until Tuesday prior to tonight’s announcement.

The UH football team will continue team activities for the week ahead of the scheduled first practice.

Currently, the Rainbow Warriors aren’t scheduled to play in a game until September 26 against Robert Morris University at Aloha Stadium.