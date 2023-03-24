On Friday, First Hawaiian Bank made a $50,000 donation to Campbell High School to support girls’ athletics.

The money will go towards Campbell’s efforts in providing Title IX support towards its female athletes.

Among the multiple faces of First Hawaiian Bank present to make the donation in person in Ewa Beach on Friday was new Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has been endorsed by FHB ever since he turned pro in 2015.

Also present was local comedian Zavier Cummings.

Friday’s donation was the start of First Hawaiian Bank’s 165th anniversary celebration, in which the bank will donate $1.65 million over the course of the upcoming year to a variety of local community groups and nonprofits.