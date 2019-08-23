Fifteen from Hawai’i High School Football named to Polynesian Player of the Year Award Watch List

Fifteen players from Hawaii High School Football teams were selected to the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame’s Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year Award watch list on Thursday.

Players from Kahuku, Saint Louis, Punahou, Mililani, Waipahu, Campbell, Kapolei, and Farrington were honored.

Saint Louis:

Jordan Botelho – linebacker

Kamo’o Latu – safety

Jayde de Laura – quarterback

Stanley McKenzie – defensive lineman

Kahuku:

Ace Kaufusi – linebacker

JL Lavea – linebacker

Kaonohi Kaniho – cornerback

Micah Soiai-Howlett – offensive lineman

Punahou:

Alaka’i Gilman – defensive back

Solatoa Moea’i – offensive lineman

Kapolei:

Maceal Afaese – defensive lineman

Waipahu:

Alfred Failauga – running back

Mililani:

Muelu Iosefa – linebacker

Farrington:

Faaope Laloulu – offensive lineman

Campbell:

Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala – wide receiver

2019 POLYNESIAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD WATCH LIST ANNOUNCED 🏈🤙🏽



View full release here: https://t.co/h8pq6kAou7 pic.twitter.com/g4VFe0wTab — Polynesian Football (@PolynesianFBHOF) August 22, 2019

The award is presented annually to the best high school football player of Polynesian ancestry.

Southern California sophomore Talanoa Hufanga of Crescent Valley H.S. in Corvallis, Ore., won the inaugural award in 2017 and Alabama freshman quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (Thompson Academy, Alabaster, Al.) and Washington freshman receiver Puka Nacua (Orem H.S., Orem, Utah) shared the award last year.

Five finalists will be released on Dec. 10 and the winner will be announced on Jan. 17, 2020, during the Polynesian Bowl celebration dinner at the Sheraton Waikiki and also be recognized during halftime of the 2020 Polynesian Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Aloha Stadium.