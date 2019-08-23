Fifteen from Hawai’i High School Football named to Polynesian Player of the Year Award Watch List

Fifteen players from Hawaii High School Football teams were selected to the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame’s Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year Award watch list on Thursday.
Players from Kahuku, Saint Louis, Punahou, Mililani, Waipahu, Campbell, Kapolei, and Farrington were honored.
Saint Louis:
Jordan Botelho – linebacker
Kamo’o Latu – safety
Jayde de Laura – quarterback
Stanley McKenzie – defensive lineman
Kahuku:
Ace Kaufusi – linebacker
JL Lavea – linebacker
Kaonohi Kaniho – cornerback
Micah Soiai-Howlett – offensive lineman
Punahou:
Alaka’i Gilman – defensive back
Solatoa Moea’i – offensive lineman
Kapolei:
Maceal Afaese – defensive lineman
Waipahu:
Alfred Failauga – running back
Mililani:
Muelu Iosefa – linebacker
Farrington:
Faaope Laloulu – offensive lineman
Campbell:
Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala – wide receiver
The award is presented annually to the best high school football player of Polynesian ancestry.
Southern California sophomore Talanoa Hufanga of Crescent Valley H.S. in Corvallis, Ore., won the inaugural award in 2017 and Alabama freshman quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (Thompson Academy, Alabaster, Al.) and Washington freshman receiver Puka Nacua (Orem H.S., Orem, Utah) shared the award last year.
Five finalists will be released on Dec. 10 and the winner will be announced on Jan. 17, 2020, during the Polynesian Bowl celebration dinner at the Sheraton Waikiki and also be recognized during halftime of the 2020 Polynesian Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Aloha Stadium.