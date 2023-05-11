The eight-team field for the 2023 Diamond Head Classic has been announced.

Host and defending champion Hawaii will be joined by Georgia Tech, Nevada, Old Dominion, Saint Mary’s, TCU, Temple and UMass.

Out of the eight teams, Saint Mary’s, Nevada and TCU competed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff times have yet to be announced, although games will take place on Dec. 21, 22 and 24. It will be the first time in tournament history that games aren’t played on Christmas Day.