Fehoko’s LSU Tigers move into top spot of latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Alabama is fifth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, behind LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia, which took over the fourth spot in the selection committee’s second top 25.

LSU replaced Ohio State as No. 1 after the Tigers won at Alabama on Saturday. The Buckeyes were bumped to No. 2. Clemson moved up two spots to No. 3 after two teams ahead of the Tigers lost for the first time last week, including Alabama.

Louisiana State features senior defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko. The Farrington graduate has five tackles for losses and a sack in the 2019 season.

"Everybody on this team, from top to bottom, would run through a brick wall for Joe Burrow."#LSU Breiden Fehoko says the Tigers are inspired by Burrow's burning fire to be great, not just good enough. pic.twitter.com/B3PLVpizDf — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) October 18, 2019

The Crimson Tide fell to 46-41 to LSU and dropped two spots. Penn State, which had been No. 4, lost 31-26 at Minnesota and fell to ninth. The unbeaten Gophers jumped nine spots to eighth.

Georgia moved up two spots to give the Southeastern Conference two of the top four for the second straight week.