The University of Texas women’s volleyball team, which features four Hawaii ties on its 2022 roster, won the NCAA championship match with a 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 sweep over Louisville on Saturday.

Texas won its fourth national women’s volleyball championship in program history on Saturday and first since 2012.

‘Iolani alumna Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had a match-high 35 assists in her final collegiate match to help lead the Longhorns to victory and finished one dig shy of a double-double.

Kamehameha alumna Keonilei Akana had four digs and two aces, including the one that clinched the national championship. Her former Kamehameha teammate Devin Kahahawai appeared in all three sets but did not accumulate any statistics.

Texas head coach Jerritt Elliott, who finished his collegiate playing career at the University of Hawaii, wins his second national title as a head coach.