The FC Hawaii 09 soccer team was honored on Tuesday by Mayor Rick Blangiardi at Honolulu Hale.

The team was celebrated after winning the U14 US Youth Soccer national championship in Orlando, Florida last month becoming the first female team to win the national title.

'What they achieved sets a new standard for girls coming up' – FC Hawaii 09 soccer honored at Honolulu Hale after capturing state's first ever girls national title https://t.co/eUiJ8P2mao #Hawaii #Soccer 🤙🏽 @MayorRickHNL @SamSpanglerHI pic.twitter.com/X66bB7jkNq — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 9, 2023

All players on the FC Hawaii 09 roster were born in 2009 and are either eighth or ninth graders at Oahu schools.

The full roster is below:

Riley Asato – Kalani

Alyssa Benito – ‘Iolani

Zahra Briou – Niu Valley Middle School

Kaitlyn Ferreira – Moanalua High School

Cara Gouveia – Maryknoll School

Shelby Gouw – Jarrett Middle School

Emi Hugo – ‘Iolani

Eva Kauinui – ‘Iolani

Faith Kawamura – ‘Iolani

Maia Kazama – ‘Iolani

Kyla Miyasaki – ‘Iolani

Leah Nishibun – University Lab School

Braelynn Respicio-Riturban – Kailua Intermediate

Samantha Shiroma – Punahou

Callie Silva – Punahou

Kylie Tang – Punahou

Avery Teraoka – Punahou

Ryah Wong – Punahou

Coach: Jose Dydasco