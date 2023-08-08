The FC Hawaii 09 soccer team was honored on Tuesday by Mayor Rick Blangiardi at Honolulu Hale.
The team was celebrated after winning the U14 US Youth Soccer national championship in Orlando, Florida last month becoming the first female team to win the national title.
All players on the FC Hawaii 09 roster were born in 2009 and are either eighth or ninth graders at Oahu schools.
The full roster is below:
Riley Asato – Kalani
Alyssa Benito – ‘Iolani
Zahra Briou – Niu Valley Middle School
Kaitlyn Ferreira – Moanalua High School
Cara Gouveia – Maryknoll School
Shelby Gouw – Jarrett Middle School
Emi Hugo – ‘Iolani
Eva Kauinui – ‘Iolani
Faith Kawamura – ‘Iolani
Maia Kazama – ‘Iolani
Kyla Miyasaki – ‘Iolani
Leah Nishibun – University Lab School
Braelynn Respicio-Riturban – Kailua Intermediate
Samantha Shiroma – Punahou
Callie Silva – Punahou
Kylie Tang – Punahou
Avery Teraoka – Punahou
Ryah Wong – Punahou
Coach: Jose Dydasco