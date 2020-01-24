Farrington’s Fehoko takes pride in representing home state, LSU, and Texas Tech at Hula Bowl in Hawai’i

More than five years after closing out his high school career under the lights at Aloha Stadium, Farrington graduate and National Championship winning LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko will return to the turf in Halawa at the Hula Bowl.

“Shoot, it’s a blessing. Honestly, to be back at this place, sadly my high school career ended here in a loss against Mililani. But hopefully I can finish out my college career with a win here but it’s so awesome,” Fehoko told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “I’m looking forward to seeing all the friends, family, relatives. Just everybody in general come out for the Hula Bowl on Sunday, this game is awesome that they brought it back. Just a special event for players like me, guys with ties to the island, the Hawaii boys get a chance out here and showcase.”

Fehoko, who started his collegiate career at Texas Tech, he transferred after his sophomore season to LSU where he completed his run with the Tigers last week in a win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

His mission this week at the Hula Bowl is to make the most of every opportunity. Learning from former NFL coaches Rex Ryan and Mike Smith along with current Falcons head coach Dan Quinn among others has been an experience that he does not take for granted.

“Ninety-nine other guys are trying to compete for the same thing as you – getting a job at the next level. I show up not with a mentality that it’s practice, I show up with a mentality where I can’t lose this next one-on-one rep. If I lose this next one-on-one rep, that’s money being taken out of my pocket. I just try to show up and compete every day, show these scouts that I don’t like to lose, show them a competitive edge and show them more than what I can.

Fehoko, who has been garnering attention from NFL scouts throughout the season has been listed at 6-foot-2 and 290-pounds is honoring both of his collegiate stops by donning both the LSU and Texas Tech decals on the yellow Tigers helmet.

“It means a lot. I think last but not least, I also gotta get a Farrington sticker by Sunday. If anyone watching wants to shoot me a Farrington decal, but other than that, it’s so awesome to be here in front of scouts, couple head coaches in the league. Just showcase my talent, showcase things I didn’t get to do during the season, I get to show it now. It’s such a blessing.”

The 2020 Hula Bowl, the all-star game’s return for the first time in 12-years will take place on Sunday at 5:30 pm at Aloha Stadium. Tickets are available and will be televised on the CBS Sports Network with Hawaii’s own Kanoa Leahey and Jordan Helle on the call.