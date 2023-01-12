On Saturday, a pair of local high school products in Farrington’s Breiden Fehoko and Kahuku’s Alohi Gilman will play in the NFL playoffs for the first time.

Fehoko is a defensive tackle, while Gilman is a safety. Both are members of the Los Angeles Chargers, who are playing in their first playoff game as a franchise since 2018.

Back then, Fehoko and Gilman were both still competing for their respective college teams — Fehoko for LSU and Gilman for Notre Dame. Both are in their third seasons in the NFL and relish the challenge of competing for a Super Bowl.

As the No. 5 seed in the AFC, the Chargers will visit the Jacksonville Jagaurs in the Wild Card round on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. on NBC.

“Man it’s amazing,” Fehoko told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “It hasn’t really set in yet. I think it will set in once we get to Duval County and we get on those buses and get ready to head to Jacksonville and their stadium. I’m just blessed. I’ve always been blessed. I mean, we’ve been talking about it since I been in college getting the opportunity to play on big stages and just very fortunate whenever my number is called to just be able to perform and be able to do it for the guys next to me, the coaches that believe in me and everybody around that has kind of had a hand in my journey.

“Not a lot of guys get this opportunity. I remember two or three weeks ago, we played the Colts. I got to see DeForest Buckner after the game and I just kind of told him, I said, ‘Man, thank you for everything you’ve done for us young athletes and all of the young Polynesians and guys like him have set the tone for younger guys from Hawaii that have come before.’

“Being able to follow those footsteps, I don’t just represent myself as a practice squad to active player to now starting, I represent a whole island. A whole fraternity of Polynesian football players, young kids from Kalihi and I just want kids to keep dreaming. When they see me I want them to see the journey and know that somebody that never gave up and there’s always opportunities that lies ahead.”