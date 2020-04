BATON ROUGE, LA – SEPTEMBER 08: Breiden Fehoko #91 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a sack during the first half against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Following the NFL Draft, former LSU defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko announced that he was signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Undrafted free agent! Proving people wrong my whole life is what i was built for. @Chargers I’m coming for everything believe that. #BoltUp — Breiden Fehoko (@breidenfehoko4) April 25, 2020

Fehoko played his first two years of college football at Texas Tech before transferring to LSU, where his final game was a 42-25 win over Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship game.