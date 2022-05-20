INDIANAPOLIS–The NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee announced on Tuesday that University of Hawai’i men’s tennis player, Andre Ilagan earned the Big West’s automatic bid as the highest ranked player in the conference. Ilagan becomes just the second Rainbow Warrior in program history to compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Singles Championships. He finishing the regular season ranked at No. 40 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) national poll with a 9-4 singles record while playing all of UH’s dual matches at No. 1 in both UH’s singles and doubles lineups.



The NCAA tournament’s singles competition (as well as the team and doubles tourney) will be conducted May 23-28 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign who will serve as the tourney’s host school.



Ilagan (Honolulu, O’ahu) has already enjoyed an inspiring career at UH. Coming from winning back-to-back HHSAA state singles titles, the Farrington High School graduate has exceeded expectations and is one of the most decorated tennis players in program history. He earned Big West Freshman of the Year honors upon his arrival in Manoa and was a first-team all-conference pick in each of his first two full seasons of competition. Last month, Ilagan was named the Male Bonham Award winner which is the highest honor given by the University of Hawai’i athletics department.

This season he has taken it to another level. In the ITA All-American Tournament this past fall, he went through three rounds of qualifying and reached the semifinals of the main draw, beating six ranked opponents in the process and advancing farther than any player in UH history. He went on to finish eighth in the elite ITA Winter Nationals and ultimately earned a No. 11 national ranking, the highest ranking ever achieved by a UH player. After his record setting Fall season, Ilagan entered 2022 season ranked at No. 11 in the ITA poll, which is the highest ranking ever for a UH player.

Ilagan joins Andreas Weber as the only other UH player to compete in the NCAA Men’s Singles Championships. As a freshman, Weber earned an at-large bid to the tourney in 2007.



Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection. All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.