The Division-I state football championship tournament semifinals are set after Farrington and Kapaa advanced with wins on Saturday night.

Farrington defeated Damien, 48-26 on the campus of Kaiser High School in Hawaii Kai, advancing to face OIA champion Waipahu next weekend.

Over on Maui, Kapaa beat Lahainaluna, 29-28 in Lahaina advancing to face reigning state champion Konawaena next weekend on the Big Island.