Anelu Lafaele (center) and his parents after committing to Wisconsin // Courtesy: @shutterproof_808

Highly-touted Farrington High School edge-rusher Anelu Lafaele, a four-star recruit, has committed to the University of Wisconsin.

Lafaele, the son of former University of Hawaii standout Mike Lafaele, announced his decision live from a catamaran in Hawaiian waters on 24-7 Sports on Tuesday.

The Rainbow Warriors, along with the University of Washington and Arizona State, were among the final four schools he was considering.

His commitment extends the trend of top talent from Hawaii heading to Madison.

Lafaele, who will finish his senior year at Farrington, spent his first three seasons at the football powerhouse Saint Louis, where former Crusaders Nick Herbig, Kamo’i Latu, and Trech Kekahuna also ended up at Wisconsin.

Lafaele’s senior season will get started on August 11 against Radford.