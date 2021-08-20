Fans not permitted to attend University of Hawaii sporting events to begin 2021-2022 season due to rising COVID cases

City and county of Honolulu officials have notified the University of Hawaii that fans will not be allowed to attend UH sporting events to begin the 2021-2022 season as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the state.

“We are disappointed because we were looking forward to playing in front of our fans again,” UH-Manoa athletic director David Matlin said in a press release. “However we understand the decision was made in the best interest of public safety and can only hope the restrictions will be lifted when the time is right.”

The decision to host fans for games will be evaluated again in the coming weeks.

