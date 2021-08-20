Fans not allowed Hawaii Pacific University sporting events at start of school year

Hawaii Pacific University will not allow fans to attend sporting events in the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year due to the COVID-19 spike in the state.

HPU’s announcement comes after UH-Manoa’s announcement this morning and will not allow spectators at its athletic events.

The temporary ban on fans involves HPU women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, the two school’s programs competing on Oahu in the coming weeks.

The City and County of Honolulu has not yet approved fan attendance for sporting events.