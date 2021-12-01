Fans disappointed Rainbow Warrior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is transferring

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After four years as a Rainbow Warrior, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro announced he entered the transfer portal. Diehard University of Hawaii fans, like Ben Ayson, have mixed emotions about his decision to leave.

“My first reaction after hearing that Chevan decided to enter the transfer portal, initially, it was disappointment,” Ayson said. “He’s one of our local boys. He went to St. Louis, he had a great start of career here at UH. And it was fun to see him grow.”

Don Murphy, UH Fan and owner of Murphy’s Bar & Grill, said he is sad to see Cordeiro go.

“I hate to see it happen cause I think we were in the process of building a really great team,” Murphy said.

Cordeiro is one of only two homegrown quarterbacks that the UH system has had since Timmy Chang led the Rainbow Warriors 17 years ago. But many are not surprised he is leaving.

“It’s happening all over. It’s not only the players, it’s the coaches. That’s just the way it is these days.” Don Murphy, UH Fan and owner of Murphy’s Bar & Grill

Cordeiro has not said why he is transferring, but some think there may have been issues behind the scenes.

“I think he’s leaving because of the incompetency of the offensive coordinator,” Ayson added. “I think he’s leaving because he was recruited by a different staff and maybe promises were made from this staff that were not fulfilled.”

No matter what happens many say they will continue to support Cordeiro and the Rainbow Warriors.

“We’re sad that we won’t be able to see him live,” said St. Louis President Glenn Medeiros. “Everyone in Hawaii will also know that he’s going to make the best decision for himself and his family. We’ll support him wherever he is.”