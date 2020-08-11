Fall football cancellation provides disappointing day for UH athletics department

Monday’s news from the Mountain West Conference confirmed what many feared but also saw as inevitable: Hawaii will not play any football games this fall.

The Mountain West, of which the University of Hawaii is a football-only member, announced that it was cancelling fall sport competition in an effort to preserve the health and safety of its student-athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Zoom call with media, UH president David Lassner, athletics director David Matlin and head coach Todd Graham all expressed disappointment in having to live through the reality of the news. At the same time, sentiments of optimism towards the future was also expressed.

“We will be better because of this. I can’t wait for our fans to see this team, to see their hard work and where they’re gonna be so there’s great days ahead,” Graham said. “Even though I’m disappointed in the postponement and it’s tough for our guys, it’s a tough day but it’s also a great opportunity because we have great promise for the future. I’m looking forward to leading this team, leading this program and I’m very blessed to have the opportunity to be on this leadership team and very proud to be associated with this great university and the leadership that we have and with this football team.

“There’s great days ahead and for our fans, I can’t wait for you to see this team and to see the great things that are ahead for this program. For us really, even though the season’s been postponed, we’re full steam ahead on our players and the educational process and their pursuit of a meaningful degree and to teach them what it means to live a championship life so we’re looking forward to the future and I’m excited about the bright future that we have.”

‘There are great days ahead, even though I’m dissapointed’ – @HawaiiFootball first year head coach @RealCoachGraham on today’s decision by the Mountain West to postpone the fall season indefinitely #HawaiiFB #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/hJWSo132zc — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 11, 2020

The MWC was not the first NCAA FBS conference to announce such plans. On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference announced that it would cancel all fall sports, including football. The Mountain West and MAC are the first two conferences to announce a cancelation of fall sports, but neither have closed the door on a spring football season.

Matlin and Graham haven’t closed the door on a spring season either.

“I know that we’ll do everything possible to have a season this year in the spring in a healthy and safe manner,” Matlin said. “Even right now, coach Graham and I have talked about what’s next to prepare our football team and other athletic teams for potentially playing in the spring. Our job is to be prepared for when we get the green light and I do know that if it’s safe and healthy to go, then everything will be done to make that happen. I think that’s where I stand on my chair.”

University of Hawaii Athletics Director @DavidAKMatlin & @HawaiiFootball head coach @RealCoachGraham are both optimistic & will do everything possible to have a season played in the spring in a ‘healthy and safe manner’ #HawaiiFB #GoBows // https://t.co/SOdY37JnAf 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/BJEfZNhbX5 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 11, 2020

“If we can safely do it, that would be a great opportunity to do it this spring,” Graham added. “But obviously it’s a day-to-day and ongoing process.”

In addition to the MAC’s earlier cancelation of fall football, other signs that the season might not pan out persisted throughout the summer, most notably the perpetual delaying of fall football camp. Graham, who was hired in January, has not coached an official practice for UH yet. He could go over a year at the helm without doing so.

Even if football is played next spring, other considerations, such as the physical toll of two seasons in a calendar year, will provide a challenge to the players. But following the cancelation of fall sports in the Big West Conference, which is UH’s primary athletic conference, the school will likely welcome any competition that it has the capacity to participate in within safe boundaries.

‘It is going to impact the finances of the department and we’re going to have to be incredible stewards of our resources’ – @HawaiiAthletics Director David Matlin on the challenges of no football in the fall • For more 👉🏽 https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ + https://t.co/7ZIUiVxmlu 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/w4qV6wfdfb — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 11, 2020

The biggest incentive for a spring football season would be financial implications. With football being the athletic department’s biggest moneymaker, not playing games in the 2020-2021 academic year could be financially crippling for the university.

“Obviously football is a huge revenue driver for the program. We’re doing analyses as we go. It’s hard to answer that question when you talk about football because we still have a lot of spring sports, you have to factor those into what the net will be totally but obviously, football is a loss,” Matlin said. “I’ve worked with UH administration and David Lassner on different scenarios and now we have a little bit more information which we’re gonna put into our models. But obviously, it is going to impact the finances of the department and we’re going to have to be incredible stewards of our resources.

“I also know that we’ve already had some people step up in the community to support us which is so appreciated so obviously that helps mitigate some of the challenges.”