Faith, family and football provides Hawaii offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne and his wife strength during health scare

G.J. Kinne arrived in Hawai’i earlier this year after being named Todd Graham’s offensive coordinator on his new staff. He along with his wife, Summer, and their baby son, Lincoln, immediately began adjusting to his island life. Then two months ago, Summer suddenly began experiencing face pain that brought her to her knees.

“Just one day she started having extreme pain in her face, mouth area. We thought it might be some kind of dentist work she needed. We wind up going to urgent care and the doctor there said, ‘I’ve only seen this a couple of times but it looks like textbook trigeminal neuralgia,” G.J. Kinne said.

Trigeminal neuralgia is caused when an artery in the brain is compressing on the trigeminal nerve, causing shooting pain in the face that can be mistaken for a severe tooth ache. Both G.J. and Summer initially thought she would need some kind of dental work, but after a quick diagnosis by a local neurologist, they found out it was much more serious. Brain surgery would be needed to relieve the pressure on trigeminal nerve.

The Kinnes immediately began searching for the best neurosurgeon to perform the delicate surgery. They found one, but he was in Los Angeles. Hospitals are taking extra precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, so G.J. wasn’t allowed to be by side wife’s side, leaving him and 17-month-old Lincoln at home in Hawaiii

“I couldn’t go into the surgery when she woke up. You feel helpless and all I can do was lend a helping hand and be there for her and Lincoln,” he said. “Try to take a much off her plate as I could. Coaches’ wives have been great about going to the store of picking up Lincoln or watching Lincoln,” he said. “Like I said, we’ve had a lot of support here which has been great. That’s part of the reason why I came here because I knew that it is a family atmosphere. In times like this you lean on your family and your faith. That’s the only reason we’ve made it through this.”

Throughout the process, the Bows’ first year offensive coordinator continued to work, trying to compartmentalize his two worlds. Football was an escape. For a few hours every day, he had something else to focus on, taking his mind off the pain Summer was going through at home.

“Football was kind of my escape from everything. When things were up in the air and kind of going back and forth, it was great being at the facilities and being around the guys and meeting on zoom was definitely a way to keep things off my mind,” he said. “So when we had to stop it there for that brief period, it was tough.”

Summer underwent successful brain surgery on Aug. 11. A Teflon pad was placed between the nerve and the artery to relieve the pressure. Post opt usually is three weeks for patients, but Summer was doing so well that she was released after just two. It was a relief to return home a week early. She showcased the strength and toughness that her husband fell in love with.

“That’s part of the reason why I married her. She’s so tough, mentally and physically,” GJ saif of Summer. “She’s very strong in her faith. That’s been the biggest thing for her, learning on that and our family. She’s a rock star and definitely the backbone of this family. So far so good for her. She’s pain free from her TN and off the meds. Just recovering at home and taking care of Lincoln.”