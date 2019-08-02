Experiencing the ‘Aloha Spirit’ of Hawaii gives UH’s Kendall Hune more to play for on the football field

For University of Hawaii football defensive lineman Kendall Hune, the 2018 season was a season of growth both on and off of the field.

The Carmel, Indiana native spent his sophomore season at Eastern Arizona College following a transfer from Toledo prior to signing with UH.

As a junior, Hune played in all 14 games as an interior lineman and was named UH’s Most Outstanding Player in the SoFi Hawai’i Bowl after recording first career interception and two fumble recoveries. On the year, he racked up 40 tackles, second most among defensive linemen.

According to Hune, his late season success that was capped-off with the bowl game heroics came hand in hand with his acclimation to island life.

“It was a culture shock for sure. Growing up in the Midwest, and then going to Arizona, and then to Hawaii, it was a lot to get used to. In a good way though. I love it here, but I had to get used to the culture to the people, and as all that was happening I could feel myself getting more comfortable on the football field,” Hune told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Hune calls his decision to come to UH a ‘no brainer’, with the reasoning being the people that live in the islands. With no pro franchise, the UH Football team is viewed as the state’s most popular team, and the support he has gotten from fans proves it on a daily basis with interactions that he holds very close to his heart.

“It’s that aloha spirit that everybody talks about, and it’s just something that is going to stick with me forever,” said Hune. “It changes you forever, and makes you want to give it your all for these people.”

“I worked at Foot Locker at Ala Moana this offseason, and there was a bunch of people that came in and said, oh man, you look like you play for UH. I was like yeah, I do, and the there was one kid that asked me for an autograph so I sold him a pair of shoes, and then signed his shoe box. It was a cool experience and it’s something that will really stick with me for the rest of my life.”

It was that experience and others similar to it that helped him find an inspiration for every time he puts on a UH practice or game jersey.

“It comes down to us, especially me as a senior and all the other seniors, and even the freshmen. (Kids) see us as role models, and we want to make sure we create a great atmosphere at Hawaii to make this a place for them to come in the future,” said Hune.

Hune and the Rainbow Warriors will open their 2019 season on August 24 against Arizona at Aloha Stadium.

Per UH: #HawaiiFB Training Camp practices Friday & Saturday will be held OFF CAMPUS due to impending weather conditions and will be CLOSED to the public. @NickRolovich told me the team is looking to open a future practice to the public ahead of season opener #GoBows pic.twitter.com/LMnsY9zGju — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 1, 2019

The Rainbow Warriors will continue training camp with practices on Friday and Saturday.

Due to the impending weather conditions from Tropical Storm Erick, UH has moved both practices off campus and will be closed to the public. Rolovich said following practice that he intends to open a future practice to the public to make up for the closures this weekend. It was planned that Friday and Saturday’s practices would be the final workouts open to the public for the remainder of the season.