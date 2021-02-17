Expecting first time father Christian Lee looks forward to third ONE Championship title defense in what will be a ‘crazy but amazing’ month of April for family

Since capturing the ONE Championship lightweight title nearly two years ago, Mililani’s Christian Lee has enjoyed a meteoric rise in Asia having defending his title twice while also claiming the highly coveted grand prix championship.

In two months time, Lee will be taken to new heights both in and out of the cage.

On April 14, the 22 year old has been booked to headline the organization’s second primetime American televised card, defending his title against Timofey Nastyukhin on TNT. A matchup that many consider to be the toughest test of the Mililani graduate’s title run.

Just two weeks later, another monumental milestone awaits as Lee and his wife Katie are anticipating the birth of their first child which also happens to be just days after his older sister and fellow ONE Champion Angela’s due date of her daughter.

Katie Lee (Christian’s wife) and Angela Lee (Christian’s sister)

“Oh man, the month of April is going to be a crazy but amazing month for myself and for my family. We got my wife, she’s due April 26th. Angela is due five days earlier. The fight is going to air on April 14th so it’s just going to be a crazy month for our whole family, but every time there’s opportunities like this, we just try to make the most of it and look at the bright side,” Lee told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “For us it’s just blessings on blessings.”

Lee, opened his six week training camp this past Monday, which featured a grueling gauntlet of a sparring session that featured a handful of partners including Rylan Lizares of Gracie Technics, the jiu-jitsu coach of former UFC champion Max Holloway. After the 50 minute session Lee said that he embraces the exhaustion because he has never been more motivated in his already illustrious career.

Christian Lee sparring with Rylan Lizares

“Going into this one I’m not just fighting for myself anymore. I’m fighting for my wife and my soon to be daughter. This fight is really what’s going to put the food on the table for my family and so I’m training as hard as I can right now and I’m going to give it my all.”

Although a longtime member of the Evolve Fight Team in Singapore, Christian and the rest of his fighting family spend more than a majority training out of their United MMA gym in Waipio and according to Christian, despite being questioned as to why the family continues to keep their training so far from their fighting home base of Asia, he takes pride in being an example that any and all of your dreams can be accomplished here in Hawaii.

“Every day I step in the gym I need to be better. I never have been satisfied with my performance, with my current state of being, and I’m always trying to strive to be better. That’s what really helps to push me to be better everyday. Many fighters, many athletes, once they make it big they feel the need to leave their hometown, to leave their small gym that they came from. For me, it’s always been just a very simple recipe. Just me, my dad, my gym and the small tight-knit group that we have around us. We’ve always been working on making each other better and what we’ve had has gotten me to where I am so I don’t feel the need to ever leave this beautiful state or this beautiful gym.”

Expecting first time father, #Hawaii’s Christian Lee looks forward to third @ONEChampionship title defense in what will be a ‘crazy but amazing’ month of April for family https://t.co/LsuZn0d2nf @ChristianLeeMMA #HawaiiMMA • For full story 👉🏽 https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/0qj0HK04gY — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 18, 2021

Lee’s third title defense will be nationally televised on TNT on Wednesday, April 14 at 4:00pm HST. His opponent, has won back-to-back fights which includes a stunning first round knockout victory of Eddie Alvarez in the former UFC lightweight champion’s debut fight in May of 2019.

Christian’s younger sister Victoria, a 16 year old reigning state high school wrestling champion out of Mililani will be making her professional mixed martial arts debut next week in Singapore against atomweight Sunisa Srisen. Victoria’s bout will open the Fists of Fury card on the ONE Championship App at 2:30am HST on February 26.