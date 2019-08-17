Exclusive interview with Rams’ star D-lineman Aaron Donald

Ahead of the Rams playing the Cowboys in the second preseason game, in Hawaii, KHON2 Sports Anchor Ren Clayton interviewed Los Angeles Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Donald is widely considered the best defensive player in the NFL. The 28 year old is a four-time All-Pro and has been named to the Pro Bowl all five seasons that he’s been in the league.

Aaron Donald: “(That) was a good time Came out here. Enjoyed myself. Family enjoyed they self. Beautiful scenes. Definitely something that I remember. So just a good time.”

Ren Clayton: “What are you hoping do while you’re here for the short time?”

AD: “Just enjoy myself. Getting the young guys ready for a preseason game. Trying to be a veteran presence. Just trying to help any way I can.”

RC: “There is that competition for that job next to you. What do you make of what those guys have been doing?”

AD: “I think they’ve been looking good. From (Greg Gaines) doing great things to (Sebastian Joseph-Day) doing great things at nose tackle. But it’s a competition. They got to keep getting better. Keep working. And I’m watching. I know the coaches are watching. Anything I can do to help them. Keep pushing them to have success imma try to do. Just the nature of the business.

RC: “Is there where you thought you’d be, entering the league, as you stand here in your career?

AD: “I wouldn’t say this is what you thought. It’s what you dreamed about. Just putting the body of work in. Always working my craft. Trying to find ways to get myself better. Hard work pays off and it’s paying off for me.”