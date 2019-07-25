Exactly one year from surfing’s Olympics debut, Carissa Moore in qualifying position

Exactly one year from today July 24th, the 2020 Olympics will be holding it’s opening ceremony. Tokyo is the host of the Summer Games.

There are many additions to the list of sports on the schedule, among them, baseball and softball are back; skateboarding is making it’s first ever appearance; as well as surfing.

Every time a new event is added to the games, a huge obstacle for the athletes is figuring out how they are going to qualify. There’s a couple avenues that surfers can go through to represent their country in 2020.

A maximum of two males and two females from each nation can go. The World Surf League rankings is the first form of qualifying. The WSL will send 18 of the Olympic field of 40 surfers to the games.

With Oahu’s John John Florence out with an injury it doesn’t look good for him to be able to make it. Though, he still would qualify if the season ended right now.

Things are looking up for Hawaii fans on the women’s side. Carissa Moore recently overtook the world number one with her win in South Africa. So she would be heading to Tokyo a year from now if there’s no huge shakeup.

“It would be an honor and a dream come true to be a part of the first Olympics for surfing,” said Moore. “And to represent my country and wear my flag would be amazing. To be honest I haven’t really thought that much about the olympics. I just feel like out of all the countries the American women; that’s the most difficult field. So I know that can’t really celebrate or think about the Olympics until this year’s done.”

She’s right. The United States women might rival the Brazilian men as the strongest qualifying pool. The U.S. has five women in the top seven in the World Surf League ranking right now, including Kauai’s Malia Manuel at number seven.